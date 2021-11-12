RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $151.53 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00309537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00154059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00102004 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001150 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

