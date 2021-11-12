Refinable (FINE) Price Down 20.7% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,187,167.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79313032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00097944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.03 or 0.07226266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,742.26 or 0.99420653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.