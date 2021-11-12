Render Token Market Cap Tops $518.27 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $518.27 million and $77.28 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00004853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 123.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00220903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,234,919 coins and its circulating supply is 166,433,964 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

