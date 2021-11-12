Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RPHM traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 26,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CFO Vineet R. Jindal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,825 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.