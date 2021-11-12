Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

RCII stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

