Rentberry (BERRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $361,597.75 and $58.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00223340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00090399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

