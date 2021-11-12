Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 174,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repare Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Repare Therapeutics worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.