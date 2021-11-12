Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ RPTX traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 174,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.31.
In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
