Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of KRMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 408,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $156.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

