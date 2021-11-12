Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$129.56 million during the quarter.

