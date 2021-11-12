Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.05.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
