Research Analysts Set Expectations for Telos Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.