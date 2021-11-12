Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Comcast (CMCSA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently:

11/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/8/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $245.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

