Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW):

11/2/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $760.00 to $805.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $641.00 to $780.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $796.00 to $807.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $784.00 to $791.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $718.00 to $765.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $670.00 to $725.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $705.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $775.00 to $785.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $640.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $650.00 to $716.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $675.00 to $765.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $640.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $715.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $746.00 to $770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $700.00 to $775.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $639.00 to $705.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $796.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $667.00 to $784.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.29. 10,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,339. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.62, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,339 shares of company stock worth $15,555,593 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barings LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 84.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

