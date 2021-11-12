Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ):

11/4/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

10/12/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 264,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

