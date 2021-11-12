Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $294.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $264.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $288.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past six quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

9/23/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $275.63 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.24 and a 12-month high of $291.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Equifax Inc alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.