Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LKQ (LKQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ):

10/29/2021 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LKQ, is benefitting from strategic buyouts like Elite Electronics buyout and acquisition of Green Bean Battery and Greenlight Automotive. The company is witnessing ongoing recovery in demand in its North American and European segments, along with robust strength in its Specialty segment and the trend is likely to continue. Upbeat 2021 outlook, balance sheet strength and investor-friendly moves are other tailwinds. However, across all of its segments, LKQ is witnessing supply chain disruptions, which is resulting in product scarcity and freight delays. LKQ is facing inflationary headwinds related to labor, freight, fuel and inventory costs as well as increased competition for labor. Development of technically-enhanced components has escalated manufacturing costs for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

10/25/2021 – LKQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,911. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LKQ by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,823,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

