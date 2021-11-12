Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS: PREKF) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.75 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PREKF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. 6,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

