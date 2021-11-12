Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TELUS (TU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TELUS (NYSE: TU) recently:

11/9/2021 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

