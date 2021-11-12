Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,884. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSSS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Research Solutions worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

