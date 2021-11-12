Reviewing IGO (IGOI) and Its Competitors

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IGO to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

IGO has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s peers have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.36% -16.06% 0.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IGO and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 5.40 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 37.30

IGO’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IGO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 222 1253 2179 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.06%. Given IGO’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

IGO peers beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

