Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

RVMD stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $32.83. 334,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.