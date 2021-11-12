Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.
RVMD stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $32.83. 334,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
