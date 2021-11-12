Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Up 26% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $91.62 million and approximately $385,787.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars.

