REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 6.5%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.78 and last traded at $87.99. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $525.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.