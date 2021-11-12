REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 6.5%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.78 and last traded at $87.99. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company has a market cap of $525.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
