RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.51. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,537,082 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.42.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

