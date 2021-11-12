Richard J. Harrison Sells 1,500 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.88 million, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

