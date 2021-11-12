Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $665.58

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 665.58 ($8.70) and traded as high as GBX 711.60 ($9.30). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 709.20 ($9.27), with a volume of 1,911,301 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMV shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 705.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 665.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.30.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

