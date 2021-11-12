RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $11.19 million and $356,002.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00089616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 296,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

