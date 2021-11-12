RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 468 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $19,343.94.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62.

RNG traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.24. 1,089,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -186.65 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

