Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBA. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

