Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVACU) Trading Down 1.2%

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 1,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,472,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,433,000.

