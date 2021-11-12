Robert W. Baird Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $26.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPOF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

