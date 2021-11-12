Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) COO Sells $652,556.77 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 234,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594,901. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.46.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.