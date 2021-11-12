Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of Rocket Companies worth $129,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 93.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $472,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

