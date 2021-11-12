Rogers Communications (RCI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI):
- 11/8/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 10/12/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. 238,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,271. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
