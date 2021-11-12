ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.91

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and traded as high as $48.93. ROHM shares last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 326 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

