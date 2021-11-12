Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$160.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$160.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 207.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.02.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$52.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$25.81 and a 1-year high of C$55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$61.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.17.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35. Insiders sold a total of 174,472 shares of company stock worth $8,233,304 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

