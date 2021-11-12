Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

