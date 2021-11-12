Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.