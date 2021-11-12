Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

