Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $8,426,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 31.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.