Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.72 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.70% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $39,702.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.18 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

