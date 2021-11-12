Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$42.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE:AFN traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.57. 107,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.74. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1,686.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.