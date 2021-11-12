Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $78.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s current price.

ASGTF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $$52.71 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

