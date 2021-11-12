Royal Bank of Canada Increases Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

EMRAF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $46.85. 454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. Emera has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

