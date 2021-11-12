Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$64.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

