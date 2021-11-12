Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. 126,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,940. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

