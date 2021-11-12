Royale Finance One Day Volume Tops $211,329.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $211,329.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,369,999% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79589847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.16 or 0.07211004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,904.93 or 1.00022258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.