RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.49% of RPT Realty worth $58,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

