RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.53 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $166.53 million and $166,389.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $63,815.46 or 0.99933301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001003 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,610 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

