Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 24,547 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,841,120.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60.

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,344. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 29.64%.

RUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

