RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.65

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.65 ($37.24) and traded as high as €32.67 ($38.44). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €32.60 ($38.35), with a volume of 2,238,715 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.65.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

